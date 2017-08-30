Polish firefighters: About 10 people hurt in train collision

WARSAW, Poland — A passenger train hit a cargo train at a railway station Wednesday evening in northern Poland, injuring about 10 people but causing no deaths, authorities said.

Karina Stankowska, a spokeswoman for local firefighters, said seven of the passenger train's 11 carriages derailed after the collision in the town of Smetowo Graniczne.

Miroslaw Siemieniec, a spokesman for Polish Railway, said no one was seriously injured and the railway was taking steps to allow those who were not hurt to continue their journey. He said approximately 300 people were on the train, which was travelling from Gdynia in the country's north to Bielsko-Biala in the south.

County Mayor Anita Galant said on TVN24 that she saw four people on stretchers and that firefighters were working to extract other people from the crushed carriages. She said many people were on the passenger train, including children.