Pope asks world leaders to listen to 'cry of the Earth'
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is urging world leaders to "listen to the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor" and take measures to protect the environment.
Francis made the appeal Wednesday in announcing that he and the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, Patriarch Bartholomew I, would be releasing a joint statement on care for God's creation on Friday.
In 2015, Francis designated Sept. 1 as the church's day for prayer for the environment, framing care for the planet as a moral issue.
In his announcement Wednesday, Francis urged everyone to be respectful and responsible toward the environment: "We also appeal to those who have influential roles to listen to the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor, who suffer the most from ecological imbalance."
Most Popular
-
'Probably not entirely safe': City to look into noise, safety issues of accidental beach
-
Father charged after his crying toddler left alone in hot car: Halifax police
-
U of O law students concerned about classmate who has criminal record
-
Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten to have little impact on Nova Scotia