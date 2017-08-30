News / World

Public schools grappling with Confederate names, images

FILE - In this July 20, 2017 file photo, the sign for J.E.B. Stuart High School in Falls Church, Va., named after the slaveholding Confederate general who was mortally wounded in an 1864 battle. With a new school year dawning, education officials around the nation are grappling with whether to remove the names, images and statues of Confederate figures from public schools, some of whom are now filled with students of color who could be descendants of those whom the South fought to keep in slavery. (AP Photo/Matt Barakat)

Public schools around the nation are grappling with whether to remove the names or images of Confederate figures, especially since some of these institutions are now filled with students of colour .

The move comes following the violence at a white nationalist rally over a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Virginia.

There are more than 100 public schools honouring Confederate generals and politicians from the Old South.

The Southern Poverty Law Center says about a quarter of them have student populations that are majority African-Americans. The group says 10 are 90 per cent African-American.

The South has the majority of public schools with Confederate names. Several are considering name changes.

In some schools, it's students pushing to change the name — or to keep it. In others, it's alumni or outsiders.

