Raccoon stuck in sewer grate freed by animal clinic

SAUNDERSTOWN, R.I. — Officials say a raccoon that got its head stuck in a sewer grate in Rhode Island had to be taken to an animal clinic — grate and all — after efforts to free the animal on site failed.

The Wildlife Rehabilitators Association of Rhode Island said Tuesday on Facebook the animal is recovering after being successfully freed by a veterinarian.

The organization says four people had to help move the grate into the surgery room so the veterinarian could work on the raccoon.