SKorean court says worker's rare disease linked to Samsung

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's Supreme Court says a former worker in a Samsung LCD factory who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis should be recognized as having an occupationally caused disease.

In a milestone decision that could aid other sickened tech workers struggling to prove the cause of their diseases, the Supreme Court ruled there was a significant link between Lee Hee-jin's disease and workplace hazards.

Lower courts had denied her claim, partly because no public records of her workplace conditions were available.

In its ruling Tuesday, the court said a lack of evidence, resulting from Samsung's refusal to provide information about workplace conditions, citing trade secrets, and an inadequate investigation should not be held against the sickened worker.