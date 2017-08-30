Source says Trump, Hill leaders to meet next Wednesday

WASHINGTON — Congressional aides say President Donald Trump will meet House and Senate leaders at the White House next Wednesday, as lawmakers return from an August break and plunge into a daunting pile of work.

Congress will face demands to speed aid to Houston to help the swamped metropolis recover from deadly Harvey.

By late September, lawmakers will have to pass one bill preventing an unprecedented federal default and another averting a government shutdown.

Trump has belittled congressional Republicans in recent weeks, particularly Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, leaving relations with his own party dicey.

Also slated to attend are House Speaker Paul Ryan, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.