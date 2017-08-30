Spanish PM appears in parliament over corruption scandals

MADRID — Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is appearing before lawmakers to answer questions about alleged corruption scandals linked to his ruling Popular Party.

Rajoy said Wednesday he had already dealt with this subject many times in parliament and saw no reason why he should have to do so again. He accused opposition parties of trying to stage an inquisition.

Rajoy testified in court in July about the main corruption scandal affecting the party, a kickbacks-for-contracts scheme that helped finance the group. It was a first court appearance for a Spanish prime minister in office.