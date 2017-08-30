Tennessee city revisits $100M flood protection after Harvey

NASHVILLE — A Tennessee city will revisit flood protection plans following flooding in Texas from Tropical Storm Harvey, which came ashore last week as a hurricane.

WPLN-FM reports the Nashville Metro Council will meet next month to consider building a floodwall system, a proposition that had been effectively tabled earlier this year. The first batch of funding for the $100 million barrier and pumping system was pulled from Mayor Megan Barry's construction budget in June on a 24-10 vote, over concerns that the plan was too focused on Nashville's urban core.

Barry pointed to the flooding in Houston and the 2010 flooding of the Cumberland River to advocate for the flood protection system.

Vice Mayor David Briley says a decision on the project should be reached so downtown developers can prepare accordingly.

-----------------------

For complete Harvey coverage, visit https://apnews.com/tag/HurricaneHarvey

-----------------------

___