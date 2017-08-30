The Latest: Ketchikan breaks 50-year summer rain record

KETCHIKAN, Alaska — The Latest on Ketchikan's record summer rainfall (all times local):

3 p.m.

One of Alaska's southernmost cities has set a record for summer rainfall.

The National Weather Service says Ketchikan as of 7 a.m. Wednesday had received 44.20 inches (112.27 centimetres ) of rain in June, July and August.

The Ketchikan Daily News (http://bit.ly/2wj6zoG) reports that exceeds the previous record set in 1967 of 44.16 inches (112.17 centimetres ).

More rain fell Wednesday and the record will be extended.

National Weather Service meteorologist Wes Adkins says August has an average rate of precipitation of less than 10 inches but is above normal.

He says Ketchikan has gotten wetter through the summer and this year is the third wettest August on record.

Ketchikan receives upward of 13 feet (3.96 metres ) of precipitation annually.

___

5:45 a.m.

The rainfall this summer in one Alaska city is getting close to shattering a 50-year record.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2wila41 ) the National Weather Service in Juneau says Ketchikan is on track to have its wettest summer since 1967.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Edward Liske says the city is 1.28 inches (3.3 centimetres ) away from having the rainiest summer in recorded history.

Ketchikan's total rainfall for this summer (June 21 to Aug. 31), sits at 42.88 inches (109 centimetres ). To put that into perspective, Seattle's total average rainfall is 37.49 inches (95.2 centimetres ) per year.

The most current record in Ketchikan was set in 1967, when rain reached 44.16 inches (112.2 centimetres ).

___