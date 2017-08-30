The Latest: Western Louisiana bracing for more wind, water
LAKE CHARLES, La. — The Latest on Harvey in Louisiana (all times local):
2:30 a.m.
Western Louisiana residents are bracing for more wind and water as Tropical Storm Harvey heads their way after dumping record rainfall on Texas.
National Weather Service meteorologists say officials expect Harvey will make another landfall near the two states' border early Wednesday, after hitting Texas and meandering back into the Gulf of Mexico.
Cameron Parish's Office of Emergency Preparedness says a curfew is in effect until the threat has passed.