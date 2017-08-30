Top EU lawmaker says Brexit delays raise need for transition

BRUSSELS — The European Parliament's top Brexit official says the slow progress of the divorce proceedings between the European Union and Britain has ensured that the prospect of a prolonged transition period after the March 2019 deadline is gaining ever more traction.

The legislature's Brexit co-ordinator Guy Verhofstadt said Wednesday that Britain would have to continue to abide by EU rules as a full member on such things as freedom of movement for a transition period that could take three years.