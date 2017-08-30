Torrential rains bring India's financial hub to a halt

MUMBAI, India — Torrential monsoon rains paralyzed India's financial capital Mumbai for a second day Wednesday as the streets turned into rivers and people waded through waist-deep waters.

On Tuesday, the city received about 5 inches (127 millimeters) of rain and it's already hamstrung infrastructure collapsed. Public transport stopped and thousands of commuters were stranded in their offices overnight.

Commuter trains shut down, buses were half-submerged under water and even the deluged airport had to divert flights to other cities. By Wednesday morning, most trains were running but traffic remained chaotic.

According to the Meteorological Department, more heavy rain was expected Wednesday and the local government asked all schools and colleges to shut down for a day.

Every year the city struggles to cope with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about its poor planning.

Heavy rain warnings have also been issued for other parts of Maharashtra state, of which Mumbai is the capital.