Tropical system forecast to lash Mexico's Los Cabos
A
A
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — Authorities issued a tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch for the southern end of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, saying Wednesday that high winds, heavy rains and a dangerous storm surge are likely to hit a coastal area that includes the twin resort cities of Los Cabos. And a new tropical storm, Irma, formed far out in the eastern Atlantic.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that a system in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico's west coast is likely to become a tropical storm by Wednesday night and approach the southern tip of Baja California by late Thursday.
The
The system was located about 260 miles (420
Also Wednesday, Tropical Storm Irma formed over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean, but forecasters said it posed no immediate threat to land.
Irma's
The Hurricane Center forecast strengthening during the next 48 hours and said Irma could become a hurricane Friday.