Virginia GOP questions pick to lead Charlottesville review

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia Republicans say a former U.S. attorney should be disqualified from leading an independent review in Charlottesville because of past political donations he made to Democratic candidates.

The city hired Tim Heaphy, former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, to evaluate how it prepared for and responded to a May torch-light rally, a KKK event in July and the Aug. 12 "Unite the Right" rally.

The Republican Party of Virginia said in a statement that Heaphy has "several conflicts of interest," including a $200 donation he made to Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer's campaign fund in 2015.