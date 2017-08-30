Wildfire burns homes in California area hit hard this year
OROVILLE, Calif. — Authorities say a Northern California wildfire has destroyed 10 homes, is threatening 800 more and has forced people to evacuate.
The blaze that began Tuesday near the town of Oroville is among a series of wildfires burning across the U.S. West, including in and around California's Yosemite National Park.
A popular road into the park has been closed and nearby towns evacuated.
The latest wildfire is about 20 miles (32
Months later, a wildfire about 15 miles (24
Wildfires in Oregon and Montana also have prompted evacuations.