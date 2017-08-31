2 killed in extremist attack in Kenya's south, police say

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan officials say two people have been killed and three badly wounded in separate attacks in coastal Lamu County. They blame suspected al-Shabab extremists from neighbouring Somalia.

Tana Delta police chief Riziki Ali said Thursday that two motorists were shot dead in Lango la Simba area of Tana River.

A police source says three motorists were critically wounded when their vehicle drove over a homemade bomb in the same area. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak with the press.