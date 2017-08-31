3 weeks from New Zealand election, poll puts liberals ahead

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Three weeks before a general election, the dramatic rise of New Zealand opposition leader Jacinda Ardern has been highlighted by an opinion poll that puts her liberal party ahead of the ruling conservatives for the first time in more than a decade.

The unexpected result caused the New Zealand dollar to drop late Thursday before regaining some ground as traders priced in an uncertain election outcome.

Commissioned by Television New Zealand, the poll indicated that Ardern's Labour Party is favoured by 43 per cent of voters, compared to 41 per cent who favour the incumbent National Party, led by Prime Minister Bill English.