5 key figures to look for in Friday's jobs report for August
WASHINGTON — The U.S. jobs report for August being released Friday will be watched to see whether employers extended a streak of steady hiring that's helped shrink the unemployment rate to 4.3
Economists predict that the rate remained unchanged and that employers added 180,000 jobs, according to the data provider FactSet. That gain would be solid and in line with the average monthly job growth so far this year, though fewer than the 209,000 added in July and the 231,000 in June.
Also awaited will be clues to whether pay raises are finally accelerating, whether unemployment for African Americans will reach its lowest level on record and whether employers are asking their staffers to work more hours — a sign of strong customer demand.
Here are five things to look for in Friday's jobs report:
___
WAGES
Even though hiring has been solid, the economy still feels sluggish to the many Americans whose pay raises remain
Average hourly earnings have increased just 2.5
By way of contrast, average hourly earnings increased at 4
___
WORKER PARTICIPATION
A low unemployment rate isn't as wonderful as it might appear to be. That's because a smaller proportion of people are working or searching for a job. (Anyone not actively looking for a job isn't considered part of the
The proportion of Americans either working or looking for work — the so-called
Some economists say the participation rate has become a positive sign for the economy in recent years. They note that this rate has held relatively steady after rising from a low of 62.4
___
AFRICAN AMERICAN UNEMPLOYMENT
African Americans are within striking distance of 7
Black unemployment ticked up from 7.1
A record-low rate for blacks would speak to a healing economy that has benefited much of the country. But it would still belie a troubling racial inequality: The unemployment rate for white Americans, by contrast, is just 3.8
___
THE AUGUST FACTOR
Economists caution against becoming unduly concerned if the August jobs report registers only modest job growth. Hiring can appear to be depressed in August because of seasonal factors as employers transition from summer to fall that are hard for the government to factor precisely into its data, according to an analysis by Bank of America.
So a surprisingly low hiring figure might be viewed with some skepticism. It might well be revised upward later or be followed by improved job growth in subsequent months.
One infamous example occurred in 2011, when the Labor Department initially reported that zero jobs were added in August. That figure was eventually revised up to 110,000.
___
HOURS WORKED
When businesses struggle to find enough workers to hire, many will ask their employees to work longer. And that may be exactly what is happening: The average workweek was 34.5 hours in July, a slight increase from 34.4 a year ago. That small rise translates into higher incomes across the economy.
Since the Great Recession officially ended in 2009, factory and construction workers have been spending more time on the job.
Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global Ratings, said she expected the average hours worked to stay at 34.5 in August.
But she added, "A pickup in hours worked over a few months may signal businesses will soon accelerate hiring, something to watch and potentially good news as more people enter the market looking for work."