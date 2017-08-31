5-story building collapses in India, killing at least 4

NEW DELHI — Police say four people have been killed and at least 30 are trapped in a building that collapsed after torrential rains lashed western India.

Rescue workers, police and local residents helped pull 13 people out of the rubble when the five-story building in Mumbai crashed early Thursday.

Rescue operations were under way to rescue those trapped in the debris, police said.

Thousands of Mumbai buildings that are more than 100 years old are at risk of collapse, their foundations weakened partly by some of the heaviest rainfall that the city has had in more than 15 years.