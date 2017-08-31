AP Exclusive: China accuses outspoken tycoon in US of rape

BEIJING — Chinese police have opened an investigation on a new allegation, rape, against one of the ruling Communist Party's most wanted exiles, the New York-based billionaire Guo Wengui.

It's the latest in the party's escalating effort to pressure Guo, who has been releasing what he calls official secrets ahead of a pivotal party leadership conference.

Two Chinese officials with direct knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press police are requesting a second Interpol arrest notice for Guo, 50, for the alleged sexual assault of a 28-year-old former personal assistant.

Guo and his representatives did not respond to repeated requests for comment.