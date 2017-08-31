Boats carrying fleeing Rohingya sink in Bangladesh; 26 dead

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh — Officials say three boats carrying ethnic Rohingya fleeing violence in Myanmar have capsized in Bangladesh and 26 bodies have been recovered.

Bangladesh border guard commander Lt. Col. S.M. Ariful Islam said Thursday that the bodies of 15 children and 11 women were recovered from the Naf River at Teknaf in Cox's Bazar.

He said at least three boats carrying an unknown number of Rohingya Muslims had capsized Wednesday and it was unclear whether anyone was still missing.

Last week, Rohingya insurgents attacked police posts in Myanmar, triggering fighting with security forces that left more than 100 people dead and forced at least 18,000 Rohingya to flee into neighbouring Bangladesh.