Chicago-area man arrested on terrorism charges filed in NY

CHICAGO — A Chicago-area man is facing terrorism charges after being accused of trying to pay for others to travel to Syria to join Islamic State militants and another group.

Thirty-one-year-old Dilshod Khusanov made an initial appearance Thursday in Chicago federal court after his early morning arrest at his Villa Park home.

The Uzbekistan-born man stood in street clothes with his ankles shackled. He didn't enter a plea. Several relatives sat on nearby benches.

Prosecutors want him sent to Brooklyn, New York, where the indictment was unsealed Thursday. Another Chicago hearing was set for Sept. 7.