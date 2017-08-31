Chinese charged over botched medical procedure in Sydney

SYDNEY, Australia — A Chinese woman with no Australian medical license has been arrested for administering an anesthetic to a customer at a Sydney beauty salon who then suffered cardiac arrest, officials said Thursday.

They said Shao Jie was charged with causing reckless grievous bodily harm and using poison to endanger the life of the customer during the breast procedure Wednesday at the Medi Beauty Laser and Contour Clinic. She faces a possible penalty of 20 years in jail.

The customer, Jean Huang, was hospitalized in critical condition.

"If she does not survive there'll be more serious charges laid," the prosecutor said during Shao's bail application at Central Local Court on Thursday.

The prosecutor told the court Shao had admitted in a police interview that she had administered an anesthetic despite not being a licensed medical practitioner in Australia. He said Shao had a reservation on Thursday to return to China, where she lives with her husband, and was a flight risk. The magistrate denied the bail request.