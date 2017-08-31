Democrats want answers about DEA operations in Honduras

WASHINGTON — Fourteen Democratic lawmakers are demanding the Trump administration outline how it's addressing a series of botched Drug Enforcement Administration missions in Honduras. The operations left four people dead in 2012, years before President Donald Trump took office.

In a letter sent Thursday, the House members ask Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson if the administration is investigating the role of U.S. government personnel in the deaths. They also want to know what measures are being taken to ensure future incidents are investigated promptly and agents are held accountable for any wrongdoing abroad.

The Honduras offensive, known as Operation Anvil, involved U.S. State Department helicopters and a special team of DEA agents working with Honduran security forces. Their goal was to stop drug smuggling planes carrying cocaine into the country. But a May report found sweeping problems with DEA's response to three violent encounters in 2012, including a raid that killed four people and wounded four others. Locals said the casualties were innocent civilians.

The inspectors general for the Justice and State departments also said the DEA misled the public, Congress and Justice Department about its aggressive yet poorly planned strategy in the Central American nation. The DEA responded by saying the team involved in the incident no longer operates overseas.

Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga, one of the signers of the letter, said the report left many questions unanswered.

"The biggest question of all is: What is our government doing to fix this and make sure that, going forward, any U.S. agent involved in the loss of innocent life abroad is held accountable?" he said.

The State and Justice departments declined to comment.

Earlier this month, a group of Senate Democrats sent a separate letter to Tillerson, complaining about the Trump administration's efforts to combat corruption and violence in Honduras. They urged Trump's top diplomat to condition U.S. aid on an improvement in human rights.

___