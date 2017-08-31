News / World

Doctor: Police superintendent's kidney transplant successful

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson right, and his 25-year-old son Daniel Johnson, who is donating a kidney to his father, second right, arrive with family members for the surgery at Rush University Medical Center, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 in Chicago. Supt. Johnson underwent the transplant operation Wednesday that ended after several hours with officials expressing confidence about his recovery. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Johnson was resting comfortably after the surgery at Rush University Medical Center. He added the superintendent and his son, who donated the kidney, got through the surgery without incident. (Ashlee Rezin/Sun Times via AP)

CHICAGO — Doctors say Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson's kidney transplant was a success and he is expected to leave the hospital this weekend.

At a Thursday news conference at Rush University Medical Center, doctors said Johnson's 25-year-old son, who donated his kidney to his father, is expected to leave the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Martin Hertl (HUR' tel) said Johnson was sitting up in bed and had started answering emails Wednesday night. Hertl and fellow transplant surgeon, Dr. Edward Hollonger Jr., said they expect Johnson to make a full recovery.

Johnson disclosed in January that he has had kidney inflammation and was on a transplant list. On Thursday, doctors said Johnson's kidney function had been at 10 per cent it wouldn't have been long before he needed a transplant or dialysis.

