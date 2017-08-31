Doctor: Police superintendent's kidney transplant successful

CHICAGO — Doctors say Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson's kidney transplant was a success and he is expected to leave the hospital this weekend.

At a Thursday news conference at Rush University Medical Center, doctors said Johnson's 25-year-old son, who donated his kidney to his father, is expected to leave the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Martin Hertl (HUR' tel) said Johnson was sitting up in bed and had started answering emails Wednesday night. Hertl and fellow transplant surgeon, Dr. Edward Hollonger Jr., said they expect Johnson to make a full recovery.