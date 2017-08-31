European Jewish Congress sees rising anti-Semitism in Poland

WARSAW, Poland — The European Jewish Congress has expressed "grave concerns" over what it says is a rise in anti-Semitism in Poland and a "deteriorating relationship between the Polish government and the Jewish community."

The Brussels-based organization says no Polish government minister has met with leaders of the Union of Jewish Communities in Poland, the officially recognized Jewish community, for around a year amid the rise in anti-Semitic incidents.

The group's president, Moshe Kantor, said that "there has been a distinct normalization of anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia in Poland recently and we hope that the Polish government will stem this hate and act forcefully against it."