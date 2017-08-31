Eurozone inflation picks up but remains below target
A
A
Share via Email
BRUSSELS — Official figures show that inflation across the 19-country eurozone spiked up to a four-month high of 1.5
The increase from the previous month's 1.3
As a result, most economists think the ECB will play it safe at next week's policy meeting and hold off from any big announcement on how it will rein in its monetary stimulus program despite the eurozone's pick-up in growth.
Eurostat also reported Thursday that the core rate, which strips out potentially volatile items such as food and energy, was unchanged at 1.2