Ex Puerto Rico govt official sentenced in corruption case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A former Puerto Rico government official has been sentenced to nine years in prison as part of one of the U.S. territory's biggest public corruption cases.

Thursday's ruling comes nearly a year after Sally Lopez was found guilty of charges including wire fraud, bribery and extortion. She once served as director of Puerto Rico's Administration of Workforce Development.

The case revolves around a former campaign fundraiser who pleaded guilty to offering items including concert tickets in exchange for political favours and government contracts. Anaudi Hernandez was described as a close friend of Lopez and also pleaded guilty of using his connections with top government officials to appoint people to positions.