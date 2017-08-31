Florida governor wins dispute over death penalty cases

The court ruled 5-2 Thursday that Orlando-area State Attorney Aramis Ayala showed a misunderstanding of Florida law by not considering use of the death penalty on a case-by-case basis.

Scott has taken more than 25 murder cases from Ayala and reassigned them to a neighbouring prosecutor after she said in March that her office would no longer seek the death penalty. Scott and others were outraged that she wouldn't consider the death penalty against Markeith Loyd in the slayings of an Orlando police lieutenant and Loyd's pregnant ex-girlfriend.