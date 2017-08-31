Frankfurt to evacuate over 60,000 people to defuse WWII bomb
BERLIN — City authorities in Frankfurt plan to evacuate more than 60,000 people from their homes on Sunday to defuse a World War II bomb found during construction work.
The 1.8-ton bomb of a type dropped by British bombers was unearthed Tuesday. City
Frank said that a radius of 1.5
Officials are describing the planned evacuation as Germany's biggest yet, though similar operations are still common more than 70 years after the war ended. In May, for example, around 50,000 people had to leave their homes in Hannover temporarily for a bomb disposal.