From teacher to tragic figure, the life of Princess Diana

FILE- In this Aug. 9, 1987 file photo, Britain's Princess Diana of Wales smiles as she sits with her sons, Princes Harry, front, and William, on the steps of the Royal Palace on the island of Mallorca, Spain, where the British Royal family is on holiday with the Spanish King Juan Carlos and his family. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the ‚Äúpeople‚Äôs princess.‚Äù (AP Photo/John Redman, File)

LONDON — It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed. Here is a timeline of the key moments in Princess Diana's life:

—July 1, 1961: Diana Frances Spencer is born into an aristocratic family.

—February 24, 1981: Lady Diana's engagement to Prince Charles, 32, is announced.

—July 29, 1981: Diana, 20, marries Prince Charles at St Paul's Cathedral in London. The wedding was broadcast around the world, watched by hundreds of millions on television.

—June 21, 1982: Princess Diana's first son, William Arthur Philip Louis, is born. He is known as Prince William.

—September 15, 1984: The royal couple's second son, Henry Charles Albert David, is born. He is known as Prince Harry.

—June 1992: Andrew Morton's book, "Diana, Her True Story," is published. It reveals she attempted suicide and suffered from an eating disorder.

—December 9, 1992: Charles and Diana's formal separation is announced to Parliament by Prime Minister John Major

—November 20, 1995: Diana speaks about her marital problems, affairs, postnatal depression, and tensions with the royal family in a widely-watched interview on the BBC.

—December 20, 1995: Buckingham Palace says the Queen wrote to the couple earlier that week calling on them to divorce.

—August 28, 1996: Diana and Charles divorce.

—August 31, 1997: Diana and her companion Dodi Fayed die in a high-speed car crash in Paris.

—September 6, 1997: Thousands attend Diana's funeral in London.

