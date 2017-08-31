Greek Orthodox patriarch targeted in land sales complaint

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — A lawyer says more than 300 Palestinian Christians and associations filed a complaint against the Greek Orthodox patriarch for allegedly selling property to Israelis.

The church is a major property owner in the Holy Land. The Greek clergy has rejected demands by the Palestinian flock to open the books on property deals.

Nabil Mushahwar said Thursday that a complaint over "selling land to the enemy" — potentially a capital offence in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — was filed with the Palestinian attorney general.

The church declined comment Thursday.

Last month, an Israeli court upheld the sale of prime church property to companies representing Jewish groups that seek an expanded presence in Jerusalem's Old City.