Illinois forest road closing for snake, amphibian migrations
HARRISBURG, Ill. — A 2
The roadway closes every year so that the animals can make their gradual, two-month move from areas where they live during the summer to winter hibernation habitats. Some species are considered threatened or endangered in Illinois and the U.S.
The road is called Snake Road, but it's also known as LaRue Road or Forest Service Road No. 345. The road southwest of Murphysboro is open to pedestrians, but closed to vehicles until Oct. 30.
The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports that people from across the country come to witness the migration. About 66
