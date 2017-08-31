Iran news agency reports 5.4 quake in southern mountains

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's official IRNA news agency is reporting a magnitude 5.4 earthquake has jolted a remote mountainous area in southern Iran.

The Thursday report says the quake happened at 6 a.m. in a sparsely populated area near the small town of Ziaratali about 1,330 kilometres (700 miles) southeast of the capital Tehran.

A magnitude 5 quake has the potential to cause considerable damage, but there were no immediate reports of damage or fatalities.