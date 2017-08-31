Jury deliberating in military equipment theft case

NASHVILLE — A jury is deliberating in the federal trial of a Tennessee man accused of conspiring with soldiers to steal sensitive military equipment from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and sell it to foreign buyers.

The 12-person jury started deliberations Thursday morning. John Roberts, of Clarksville, is charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to steal and sell government property and violating the Arms Export Control Act. Six soldiers and his civilian business partner made plea deals in exchange for their testimony.

Roberts testified Wednesday that he did not know the soldiers were bringing him stolen equipment.