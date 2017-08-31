Lexington mayor asks cemetery to take Confederate statues
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The mayor of Kentucky's second-largest city is proposing that two Confederate statues be moved to the Lexington cemetery where the men
Lexington Mayor Jim Gray is asking the Lexington Cemetery's board to consider accepting statues
In a letter to cemetery officials, Gray asks them to "help heal the soul of our city."
The cemetery's president and general manager, Mark Durbin, says the issue is on the cemetery board's Sept. 11 meeting.
Lexington's council voted recently in