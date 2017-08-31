Macedonia, Greece seek better ties amid 25-year name dispute
SKOPJE, Macedonia — Macedonia and Greece have committed to improving relations strained for more than two decades by a dispute over Macedonia's name.
Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias told reporters Thursday that their governments were committed to working on good relations and regional
The change comes after Prime Minister Zoran Zaev formed what he has billed as a reformist coalition government this spring. He has vowed to improve relations with
Macedonia and Greece have been at odds for 25 years over the name Macedonia, which Greece claims