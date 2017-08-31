News / World

Man faces attempted murder charge after girl thrown in lake

Joshua Hubert, who was allowed to stay out of view, attends his arraignment in Central District Court in Worcester, Mass., with lawyer Richard Welsh, right, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Police in Massachusetts say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents' home and thrown from a bridge into a lake but survived. Police say the girl was taken Sunday from the Worcester home by family friend Hubert. (Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP, Pool)

Joshua Hubert, who was allowed to stay out of view, attends his arraignment in Central District Court in Worcester, Mass., with lawyer Richard Welsh, right, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Police in Massachusetts say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents' home and thrown from a bridge into a lake but survived. Police say the girl was taken Sunday from the Worcester home by family friend Hubert. (Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP, Pool)

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old girl and throwing her off a bridge into a Massachusetts lake now faces an upgraded charge of attempted murder.

A state judge in Worcester on Thursday set bail at $1 million for Joshua Hubert after a warrant alleging the new charge was issued. Prosecutors and the defence agreed on the bail amount.

The 35-year-old Hubert was originally charged with kidnapping.

Authorities say Hubert is a family friend who took the girl from her grandparents' Worcester home Sunday morning, choked her and threw her off the Interstate 290 overpass into Lake Quinsigamond (kwin-SIG'-uh-mund). She swam about 100 yards (91 metres ) to shore and knocked on the door of a waterfront home in Shrewsbury at 4 a.m.

Hubert's lawyer says his client maintains his innocence.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular