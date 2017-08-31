Mnuchin says sweeping tax law can be passed this year

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the original goal of getting Congress to pass comprehensive tax reform by August "got delayed a bit," but the administration is still on track to have a measure signed into law by the end of this year.

In a wide-ranging interview on CNBC, Mnuchin also says that he is confident that Congress will pass legislation to raise the government's borrowing limit this fall to avoid a catastrophic default on the nation's debt.