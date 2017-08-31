Mnuchin won't say if he wants Tubman on $20 bill

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is raising speculation that Harriet Tubman's future on the $20 bill could be in jeopardy.

Mnuchin is avoiding a direct answer when asked whether he supports the decision made by the Obama administration to replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill with Harriet Tubman, the 19th century African-American abolitionist famous for the Underground Railroad.

He says in an interview on CNBC on Thursday, "People have been on the bills for a long period of time. This is something we'll consider. Right now, we have a lot more important issues to focus on."