Pakistan court convicts 2 policemen in Bhutto's murder case

ISLAMABAD — A prosecutor says a Pakistani court has sentenced two former police officers to 17 years in prison for failing to provide adequate security to assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in 2007.

Khawaja Imtiaz says the anti-terrorism court also acquitted five suspected militants of aiding the attacker who assassinated Bhutto in a bomb and gun attack.

Imtiaz said the court declared former President Pervez Musharraf an absconder and ordered his property seized for not appearing in the court. He had been accused of conspiracy in Bhutto's death.