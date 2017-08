WASHINGTON — Vice-President Mike Pence is getting a chance to survey Harvey's wreckage.

Pence is travelling to the tiny coastal town of Rockport, Texas, on Thursday to see the devastation caused by the hurricane-turned-tropical depression that set a rainfall record and severely flooded the Houston area. Harvey's five straight days of rain totalled close to 52 inches, the heaviest tropical downpour ever recorded in the continental U.S.

Residents of Rockport were among the first in the U.S. hit by Harvey, which came ashore last Friday as a Category 4 hurricane.

President Donald Trump visited Corpus Christi, Texas, and Austin on Tuesday for briefings with local officials.