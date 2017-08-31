Polish police suspect old Jewish cemetery was damaged

WARSAW, Poland — Police in western Poland are investigating whether a historic Jewish cemetery was damaged after workers uncovered human remains and tombstones at a construction site.

Anna Dygas, of police in the village of Maszewo, told The Associated Press on Thursday that an investigation has been opened into possible desecration of a burial site and experts were analyzing the human remains and the tombstones.

The owner of the site notified police Tuesday after human bones surfaced during construction work.