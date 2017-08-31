Residents find alligator in backyard pool

LITHIA, Fla. — Some Florida residents woke up to an uninvited, scaly guest in their backyard swimming pool: a 7- to 8-foot-long (2-meter-long) alligator.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Hillsborough County deputies responded to the Lithia home Wednesday morning. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office posted a picture of the submerged alligator on Twitter, adding that the "apprehension of this trespassing suspect should be interesting."