Sudan says border dispute will beset ties with Egypt

CAIRO — Sudan's foreign minister says the border dispute with Egypt will remain a "potential irritant" in relations until it is resolved.

Speaking this week in an interview with the Sudanese TV channel Ashorooq, Ibrahim al-Ghandour also says the dispute is a "thorn in the side of relations" between the two Afro-Arab nations.

Sudan says Egypt is refusing to submit the dispute to international arbitration or enter direct negotiations over the fate of the region known as the "Halayeb Triangle."