Suit over Trump travel ban settled

NEW YORK — Foreigners who were barred from entering the U.S. during President Donald Trump's first attempt to ban travel from seven Muslim-majority nations will get government help reapplying for visas.

Civil rights lawyers and the Trump administration told a federal magistrate judge in New York Thursday that they had settled a lawsuit over the treatment of hundreds of travellers who were detained at U.S. airports over a chaotic weekend last January.

Under the terms of the deal, the government has agreed to notify anyone overseas who was banned that they can reapply for visas with the help of a Department of Justice liaison.

The plaintiffs said they would drop all their claims.