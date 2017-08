STOCKHOLM — The defence ministers of Sweden and Denmark say they would boost their military co-operation to counter the threat of Russian military buildup, cyberattacks and false news.

Peter Hultqvist and Claus Hjort Frederiksen said in a joint statement titled "Russian fake news: A danger to our countries" that misinformation from Russia made their nations "increasingly unsafe." They said Thursday they would increase hybrid warfare co-operation , but stopped short of giving details.