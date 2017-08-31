Tennessee police officer shoots armed person after chase

RIPLEY, Tenn. — A Tennessee police officer has shot an armed person getting out of a car after a chase connected to a prior shooting.

WMC-TV quotes the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as saying that Ripley police officers tracked down and followed a vehicle Wednesday evening that was believed to be connected to an earlier shooting. The bureau said in a news release that a car stopped, three armed people got out, and the situation escalated, ending with an officer shooting one of the people. It didn't elaborate.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was arrested in connection with the earlier shooting.

The bureau will investigate the police shooting, as is customary.

