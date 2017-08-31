The Latest: Elderly Seattle brothers face child porn charges

SEATTLE — The Latest on three elderly brothers in Washington state who face child pornography charges (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

An 82-year-old man who faces child pornography charges along with two of his elderly brothers was rolled into court in a wheelchair and his attorneys asked that he be given a mental competency evaluation.

Charles Emery did not enter a plea Thursday in King County Superior Court. Thomas Emery, 80, entered a not guilty plea, while 78-year-old Edwin Emery was not in court. The brothers are each being held on $500,000 bail after their arrests this month.

Investigators say a relative discovered evidence of child exploitation as she was cleaning out the garage of a home her uncles had shared for 55 years.

Seattle police say a search found child pornography and children's toys and clothes. A King County prosecutor wrote in court papers that investigators found evidence that the men "shared the majority of their lives sexually abusing children to whom they had access."

___

8:17 a.m.

Three elderly brothers facing child pornography charges are due to be arraigned in a Seattle courtroom.

The men — 82-year-old Charles Emery, 80-year-old Thomas Emery and 78-year-old Edwin Emery — are each being held on $500,000 bail after their arrests this month. Investigators say a relative discovered evidence of child exploitation as she was cleaning out the garage of a home her three uncles had shared for 55 years.

When Seattle police searched the home, they say they found it packed floor-to-ceiling with child pornography and children's toys and clothes — though the men have no children of their own. A King County prosecutor wrote in court papers that investigators found evidence the men "shared the majority of their lives sexually abusing children to whom they had access."