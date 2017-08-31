The Latest: Fire destroys cabins outside Havre

HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on Montana's wildfires (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

Officials say a wildfire burning south of Havre has destroyed five cabins, five other structures and is threatening another 130 buildings.

The 17-square-mile ( 44-square-kilometre ) fire is burning in the Bears Paw Mountains between Havre and the Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation. It was uncontained as of Thursday afternoon.

The fire was first reported on Sunday and it has jumped two fire lines.

Residents in the area have been put on notice that they may have to evacuate.

___

12:30 p.m.

A fire that burned at least 47 square miles (121 square kilometres ) of extremely dry forest and grasslands in a day has forced the evacuation of an undetermined number of ranches and homes in southeastern Montana.

The fire burning 35 miles northwest of Broadus is one of 45 blazes that ignited Wednesday in Montana, where more than 90 per cent of the land is in moderate to exceptional drought.

Many of the new ignitions were caused by lightning strikes from a passing thunderstorm that carried little rain.

Unrelenting wind gusts caused the fire in the Custer National Forest to spread too fast for crews to establish containment lines Wednesday.